Nearly 30 cars burnt after fire breaks out at service centre in Kalikapur

Kolkata: At least 30 cars were burnt after a major fire broke out in a service centre of a car manufacturing company located at Kalikapur in Narendrapur area on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, on Thursday at around 2:30 pm, the staff of the service centre noticed smoke billowing from a corner of the car servicing area. Immediately they evacuated the centre. Within minutes, the fire had spread all over the service centre.

Though the staff of the service centre tried to douse the fire with fire extinguishers but failed as the intensity of the fire was very high. It took a devastating shape due to the storage of inflammable materials such as diesel and other such inflammable objects.

Soon, fire brigade was informed and 10 fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was controlled after almost three hours. As the intensity of the fire was high, firefighters charged foam to bring down the intensity. Meanwhile, Fire minister Sujit Bose and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

It is suspected that the fire might have occurred due to a short circuit. Chakraborty alleged negligence from the company's end as she suspected that the fire fighting system was not installed.

However, Bose informed that after inquiry it would be clear whether the service centre authority had obtained all clearances from the Fire department as well as from the civic bodies.