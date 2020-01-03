NDITA launches all-new website to guide citizens
Kolkata: Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) has launched its new website www.ndita.org on Thursday.
The website is user-friendly, informative and smooth to run. It is expected to help citizens discover all the coordinates of the high-tech township.
The website contains details of the organisation's activities, news tender notices, online services for property tax and certificates of enlistment. The website has been made in such a way that the citizens can get their work done without visiting the office of NDITA.
A space in the website has been created where the citizens can give suggestions and feedback. Work is on to introduce a comprehensive traffic management system for Sector V as well. The state IT hub in Sector V is situated within the jurisdiction of NDITA. Thousands of people from Kolkata and its neighbouring districts come to Sector V for work. NDITA has taken up several schemes to ensure smooth journey for the IT employees. Pocket parks have come up in Sector V where the employees of IT companies can come during recess, take light refreshment and then join work again. Steps have also been taken to ensure that the roadside food stalls serve quality food. Roads have proper signage and efforts are on to introduce a graded cycle road. Traffic management has been improved by the introduction of one-way system. A massive multi-storeyed car park is also coming up.
