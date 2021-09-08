NDITA inaugurates four cycle stands in New Town

KOLKATA: Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) inaugurated four cycle stands in Sector V to encourage IT professionals to use the eco-friendly mode of transport. New Town has bagged 'Cycle 4 Change Challenge' award announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).



It is the only area in Bengal that has graded cycle path.

The use of cycle has gone up by 50 per cent in New Town. New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) gives training to the interested people in cycling. The cycle-sharing scheme is also working fine. Under the scheme, a person can hire a cycle, visit the places and then deposit the cycle at the stand after making necessary payment. Every cycle is fitted with a GPS tracker.

The cycle stands have come up near WEBEL Bhavan, NDITA Bhavan and ground floor of Wipro Building. As many offices in Sector V are still following the work from home model, the traffic movement in the area has gone down considerably. It is the ideal time to use cycle to go to the place of work.

NDITA is carrying out an in-depth study of the transportation system in Sector V.

As Sector V will be busy once the East-West Metro and Garia- Airport Metro start operating, the study is required on the management of the transport system of Sector V, which is the biggest IT hub in the state.