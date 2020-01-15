NCP extends support to Mamata over stand against CAA, NRC & NPR

Siliguri: The Nationalist Congress Party has extended support to the anti-CAA, anti-NRC and anti-NPR stand of Mamata Banerjee. They have also stated that they will join the protest rally led by Banerjee to be held in Darjeeling on January 22, if they get an official invite.



Talking to media persons in Darjeeling on Wednesday, Faizal Ahmed, president, NCP, Darjeeling district, said: "Mamata Banerjee is doing a commendable job with the protests against CAA, NRC and NPA. NCP president Sharad Pawar had pledged support to her in her protests. We will join the protest rally in Darjeeling on January 22 if we get an official invite. We will extend full support to her."

Ahmed also reaffirmed his party's support to the Gorkhas. "NCP has always stood by the Gorkhas and will continue doing so. The BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is trying to alienate the Muslim community and the Gorkhas. They are trying to label us as outsiders using NRC. It is a conspiracy by the RSS implemented by BJP," alleged Ahmed.

He further alleged that Modi and Shah were aiming at creating unrest in the country by creating rifts between different communities. "Modi had stated that the Gorkha dream is his dream. What has happened to the fate of the dream? He just used the people of Darjeeling to win parliamentary elections. They have not fulfilled any of their assurances in the Hills or elsewhere," he added.