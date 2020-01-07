NCB, BSF conduct joint operation size huge quantity of drugs, pistol, arrest 1

Kolkata/ Jalpaiguri: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Eastern Zone along with Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a person and seized huge quantity of drugs and narcotic substances from Jalpaiguri on Sunday.



The NCB, a few days ago, was tipped off by the 21 battalion of BSF in Jalpaiguri regarding a person who was suspected of having a connection with drug peddling. Based on the tip-off a team from NCB went to Jalpaiguri on Sunday and got in touch with the Field G team of BSF there. After a brief discussion, it was decided that a joint raid will be conducted at the house of the suspect identified as Rafikul Alam of Kotwali area in Jalpaiguri.

In the afternoon the joint team of NCB and BSF raided Alam's house. During the search, NCB officials found a huge quantity of drugs, narcotic substances and pharmaceutical drugs along with a loaded pistol. After the search NCB officials made a list of the illegal objects. It was found that Alam had stored 191 Phensedyl bottles, 10 empty Phensedyl bottles, 200 tablets of Alprazolam, 100 tablets of Nitrazepam, 1.9 kg ganja, six thousand Yaba tablets and a pistol along with seven rounds of ammunition. Eventually, all the objects were seized and Alam was arrested.

Sources informed that Alam was active in the bordering area of Jalpaiguri. He used to procure expired pharmaceutical drugs and supply it after relabeling the strips. He also used to supply the drugs and narcotic substances in the bordering area. BSF had come to know about him from their sources and was keeping a strict vigil on him for the past few months. After they were sure about his activities, the NCB was informed. It is also suspected that Alam has a connection with international drug peddling racket.

"The accused person is being interrogated. We came to know that he was active in the bordering area. He may have a connection with international drug peddling but it is too early to say it concretely as the probe is in its early stage," said a senior NCB official.