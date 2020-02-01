Naxalite leader Chhatradhar released from prison
Kolkata: Chhatradhar Mahato, a top naxalite leader who was arrested on charges of abortive bid on the life
of the then Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008 was released
from prison after a span of ten years.
The Calcutta High Court on August 2019 had commuted his death sentence to 10
years of imprisonment. Mahato was released as he had completed his prison term, as per the judgement of the high court.
Chhatradhar Mahato who was the face of the tribal movement in Lalgarh in the Jangalmahal region was arrested by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Pirka village on September 26, 2009.
Chhatradhar Mahato was one of the prime accused in the landmine blast at Salboni on November 2, 2008, in which the then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and the then Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Jitin Prasada had a narrow escape.
The Midnapore court in May 2015 had sentenced Chhatradhar Mahato, who was the convener of Police Santrash Birodhi Janasadharaner Committee (People's Committee Against Police Atrocities), and five others to life imprisonment after holding them guilty under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged links with Maoists.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Ambush on public institutions, says Mamata1 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Budget promises better returns1 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Govt to take LIC public, sell part of its holding1 Feb 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Gunman opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, held1 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Budget 2020 does not address unemployment, slowing growth1 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT