Naveen Prakash appointed principal advisor to state

Kolkata: Senior IAS officer of 1987 batch Naveen Prakash, who retired on Tuesday, has been appointed as Principal Advisor (Infrastructure) to the Bengal



government.

Prakash was the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the state Public Works Department. He has been appointed in the rank of ACS under the cabinet secretariat on re-employment basis for a period of one year.

His reemployment would come into effect from September 1 itself.

According to the sources this is the first time when such a senior IAS officer has been appointed as the Principal Advisor (Infrastructure).

It needs mention that in recent time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appointed senior IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay as her Chief Advisor after his retirement on

May 31.