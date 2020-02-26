Natyamela inaugurated in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Natyamela, the prestigious annual theatre festival organised by Paschim Banga Natya Akademi, department of District Information & Cultural Affairs kicked off at Balurghat Natya Mandir on Wednesday evening.



While inaugurating the event, eminent Bengali theatre and film personality from Kolkata Ashok Mukherjee said: "It was a historic occasion. Balurghat is a city of culture and theatre. I feel honoured to inaugurate the Natyamela officially."

While speaking to Millennium Post, District Information & Cultural Officer Shantanu Chakraborty said: "Six reputed theatre groups from Kolkata will perform in Natyamela. A total number of six plays are to be staged during the five-day-long festival. Eminent theatre personalities like Rajatava Dutta, Kanchan Mullick, Shantilal Mukherjee, Chandan Sen and many others from Kolkata have already consented to perform here."

The festival started with the play Dirghadin Dagdharat, directed by Ashok Mukherjee. There will be no entry fee for the audience.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal, Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta, Chairman of Mackintosh Burn Ltd Shankar Chakraborty, Deputy Inspector General of Malda Range Prasun Banerjee and Anuradha Kunda, member of Paschim Banga Natya Akademi, were present in the programme along with many dignitaries and guests.