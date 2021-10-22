Nature's fury: More than 10 from Bengal go missing in U'khand & Himachal

Kolkata: More than 10 persons from Bengal who had gone for trekking in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have gone missing due to inclement weather and frequent landslides over the last few days.



Two major accidents have taken place at Lamkhaga in Himachal Pradesh and at Kanakata pass in the Kumaon — Himalaya in Uttarakhand.

As per reports the disaster that took place at Lamkhaga had left at least five persons dead while the second incident that took place in Uttarkhand mainly because of extreme hostile weather conditions have also resulted in some trekkers going missing.

The team which had gone missing due to the accident at Uttarakhand had left from Harshil on October 11 and was

supposed to reach Chitkul on October 19.

The team includes Mithun Dari (31), Tanmoy Tewari (30), Bikash Makall (33), Sourav Ghosh (34), Richard Mondal (30), Sabian Das (28) and Sukhen Maji (43) from Bengal, at least five of them are from Bagnan in Howrah.

Five from Bagnan had left the state for Nainital on the day of Panchami.

They had been in touch with their family members till Tuesday following which they could not be contacted. The last time they had informed that they are stuck at Pithoragarh.

Other than the trekkers , many tourists from Bengal who have been stranded in different parts of Uttarakhand due to hostile weather conditions have been rescued and arrangements are being made for their return journey in Bengal.

"We are in touch with our counterparts in Uttarakhand so that arrangements can be made for safe return," an official in the state Tourism

department said.