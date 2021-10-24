Nature's fury: 10 trekkers from Bengal found dead, several still missing

Kolkata: Ten persons in Bengal have reportedly died while some others are still missing. They had gone for trekking in the Kumaon–Himalaya in Uttarakhand and Lamkhaga pass in Himachal Pradesh.



Six have died at Himachal that includes a woman from Delhi while five from the state have died near Kanakata pass in Uttarakhand.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government has already contacted their counterparts in both the places so that arrangements can be made for transportation of the deadbodies to their family members in the state.

The news of death of Tanumoy Tewari who was struck by a massive landslide near Lamkhaga pass at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh reached his residence at Haridevpur in south Kolkata.

He had left the city on October 11 and had last spoken with his family members over mobile phone on October 14.

"He told us not to be anxious and assured us that everything was fine and he would be returning safely. But we learnt that weather had turned extremely hostile since October 18 and was fearing the worst," the victim's father said.

He urged the state government to do the needful so that the deadbody of his son can be brought to Kolkata for the last rites. Tanumoy's uncle Sukhen Majhi who had accompanied him is also missing.

Subhayan Das's—of Nepal Bhattacharjee Street in Kalighat—family members are in a state of shock on hearing about his death news. Das was an energetic youth and was adventurous with a deep love for trekking.

"He would run from Rashbehari till Maidan every morning to keep himself fit. He had left for trekking at Lamkhaga on October 11 but now would be returning in a coffin," said his family

member.

Richard Mondal and Vikash Makal's death news has also reached their family members at—Nepalganj, under Bishnupur police station in South 24-Parganas. Richard's marriage was scheduled on December 3.

He was an engineer and rock climbing was his passion.

The two were part of a team that went for trekking to Uttarakhand.

Several others have succumbed to landslides and inclement weather in Uttarakhand with the death toll touching 67.

The rescue operation in the Sunderdunga area close to Kanakata pass is still being hampered due to hostile weather conditions.