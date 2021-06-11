Natural calamity: State hands over ex-gratia worth Rs 2L each to next of kin of 32 lightning strike victims

Kolkata: The state government has handed over cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of 32 people who were killed due to lightning.

District authorities visited their houses and handed over the cheques.

At least 32 people were killed in South Bengal districts after they were struck by lightning on Monday and Tuesday.

Nine of the victims were from Murshidabad, 11 from Hooghly, two each from West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Bankura and one from Nadia.

All India general secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee visited victims' houses on Wednesday and Thursday and said that he would stand by the side of the families.

The state government officers had given immediate directions to the district authorities to take steps to ensure that the ex-gratia reaches to the victims' family members at the earliest.

The Centre has also announced giving Rs 2 lakh each to next of the kin of the victims. Sources in the state government said a letter from the Centre reached Nabanna urging for a bank account number of the next of kin of the victims.

"They have also asked for the state government's bank account number. So we are not that sure whether the financial assistance would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries or through the state government," said an officer.