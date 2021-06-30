Nat'l BJP leaders skip poll debacle analysis at key meeting

KOLKATA: At a crucial meeting with the state BJP leaders, the saffron party's national leaders, including its president JP Nadda, skipped discussions about the party's dismal performance in the last state Assembly polls, sources said on Tuesday.



This was the first meeting of the party to analyse the poll debacle.

Sources revealed that in a desperate attempt to divert attention of state leaders, the national leaders discussed about post-poll violence.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the party's national secretary who looks after Bengal, Locket Chatterjee, and Rajib Banerjee did not attend the meeting.

Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya were present at the meeting. Nadda addressed the gathering virtually.

Dilip Ghosh, the state president, said the party would find out why the leaders had skipped the meeting.

The party leaders thanked the

Election Commission and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for holding the

elections in Bengal, following which the number of BJP MLAs in state increased from 3 to 77.

Nadda reiterated that there had been unprecedented post-poll violence in Bengal where thousands of party supporters had been forced to leave their homes.

He alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had engineered violence where BJP had consolidated its support base.

However, TMC had declined such allegations. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had over and again said BJP was spreading canards against the Bengal government intentionally.