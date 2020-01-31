Nationwide bank strike, shut ATMs cripple Kolkatans on last day of Jan

Kolkata: The 2-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on January 31 and February 1 had an adverse impact on the social life of the people, as many ATM counters remained closed on Friday.



The strike also affected banking operations in the state as the month-end salary credit system was affected. The people now have to wait till February 3 to get their salary credited in their respective accounts.

Many of the ATM kiosks also remained shut, causing immense inconvenience to the citizens as they failed to withdraw money on the last day of January.

Banking operations remained closed on Thursday for Saraswati

Puja and people would experience a similar situation on February 2 as it is a Sunday. The ATM services will reportedly be made operational on February 2.

Most of the ATMs remained shut as guards at the kiosks stayed off-duty. As the security guards are the members of Bengal Provincial Bank Employees' Association, they preferred not to join their duties.

This has led to the complete shutdown of many ATMs across the city as well as the districts. According to the union's estimate, almost 90 percent of the 13,000-odd ATMs in the

state remained shut on Friday and there may be a similar situation on Saturday.

A senior member of the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees' Association said on Friday that as ATMs are a part of the banking network, the services could not be availed on the first day of bank strike.

The people in the city are apprehending the situation to worsen, as the strike will be observed on Saturday as well, which is followed by Sunday, a holiday.

Rajen Nagar, president of All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and general secretary of Bengal Provincial Bank Employees' Association (BPBEA), had issued a press statement on Thursday, saying that they would go ahead with the strike as their meeting with the Indian Bank Association chairman was not fruitful.

"All India Bank Strike will be carried out on January 31 and February 1 as talks with IBA at Mumbai did not yield any positive conclusion because of their uncompromising attitude," said Nagar.

According to the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees' Association, the bank officials might have filled ATMs with adequate cash. But the people are apprehensive that the ATMs might run dry on Sunday due to the heavy month-end withdrawals.