'Nationalised banks harassing over loans under fishermen credit scheme'
kolkata: State Fisheries minister Akhil Giri said on Thursday that the nationalised banks were causing unnecessary harassment to the fishermen when it comes to providing assistance in connection with Matsyajibi (Fishermen) Credit Card that was introduced in the state by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from January 2 this year.
"We have received applications for assistance against 76481 Matsyajibi Credit Card across the state but the banks have sanctioned only 5762 applications till June 10. The number of rejections have been 3830, so pending applications are 63804. The banks are causing unnecessary delay and are harassing the fishermen in our state," Giri said. The district administration has held a number of meetings with the nationalised banks in this matter but the issue has not been resolved. "We have sought permission from the state government so that loans against credit cards can be availed from the co operative banks," the minister added.
The banks are arguing that in case, there is a natural disaster and a fisherman sustain losses, then the repayment of the loan will be a problem . "However, their insistence has no valid reason as the state government is the guarantor of loan for these fishermen credit card," he said.
Responding to a query in the state Assembly, the minister said that till December 31, 2021 over 3,98600 fishermen have received fishermen identity card in the state.
The Moyna model of pisciculture, which was conceived in the year 2017 in a major stride to augment fish production in the state and cut down on import from Andhra Pradesh, has not picked up as desired.
"The state Irrigation department has been asked to do a survey on the feasibility of channelising river water through a canal into waterbodies so that large scale fish cultivation can be done. Moreover, due to lack of storage facilities, the fishermen are compelled to sell the fish quick time. We are developing cold storage units to resolve the issue," Giri added.
The department will also take over the land at Nayachar in East Midnapore and develop a fisheries hub. Initially, the state had planned to develop a chemical hub there, but later the plan was shelved.
About 6000 fishermen live in Nayachar and the place will be taken up by the department through co-operatives.
