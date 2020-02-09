National Medical College mulls giving recognition to IVF pioneer Dr Subhash

Kolkata: Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) has decided to form a committee to put forward the demand of giving recognition to its alumni Dr Subhash Mukhopadhyay, for pioneering India's in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).



Dr Mukhopadhyay gave India her first test tube baby Durga on October 3, 1978, just 67 days after the first IVF baby in United Kingdom. He committed suicide three years later, owing to alleged social ostracism, professional jealousy and bureaucratic neglect in the wake of his stunning medical feat.

"We have already decided to form a committee. The plan is in the process to form and officially to work on it. May be some government people may be attached then only we will go asking for the recognition from the stage. It will take some time," said Dr Sankar Sengupta, medical superintendent, Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute.

Dr Mukhopadhyay's recognition was attributable to T C Anand Kumar, who is credited to be the mastermind behind India's second (officially the first) test-tube baby.

"Every year, CNMCH's reunions start with a special Dr Subhash oration, along with a latest research topic. International and national speakers talk on the platform commemorating Dr Subhash," pointed out Sengupta, who is also convenor and publicist of the three-day 69th Reunion, Calcutta National Medical College, that ended on February 9.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by chief guest Swami Suparnaandaji, secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture in Golpark, guest of honour Padma Bhushan Awardee Pandit Ajay Chakraborty and special chief guest Dr Debashish Bhattacharya, director of medical education.

"Padma Shri Awardee Dr Arunoday Mondal, popularly known as Sundarbaner Sujan and alumni of CNMCH, was felicitated at the annual reunion," said Dr Arnab Gupta of Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute.

The alumni of the college has been hosting the annual reunion, where on an average 500-600 ex-students from different parts of India and abroad come and share their old memories with their colleagues and also pay respect to their teachers.

"On February 9, there will be reunion debate on the topic `Empathy is lost in Medicine` (very pertinent in today`s healthcare)," said Dr Rajat Ray, convenor of 69th Reunion, Calcutta National Medical College.