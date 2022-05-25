National-level women's conference: State min to lead delegation in Kerala

kolkata: Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare will lead a delegation to attend a two-day national women conference on Power of Democracy in Kerala.



President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the two day national women legislators' conference , the first of its kind on May 26. The conference will be held in the Kerala Legislative Assembly Complex.

The event is organized as a part of Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Besides women legislators, the conference will be attended by women from political, legal, social, cultural and media spheres.The first session will be on Indian Constitution and Women's Rights. The participants include the Gurajat Speaker Nimaben Acharya, lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi karunanidhi, former Lok sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat.

Panja will take part in the third session titled Women's rights and legal gaps on may 27. The other participants are Jaya Bachchan, Justice Anu Sivaraman, judge Kerala High Court and Delhi's deputy speaker Rakhi Birla.

The four member delegation which Panja is leading comprises of four MLAS and one officer. Panja who is a three time minister is the key person in implementing Kanyashri which has got

global recognition.