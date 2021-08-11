'National harmony' food packs on offer for home delivery

kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has come up with a unique idea of spreading the message of national harmony through doorstep delivery of food during the festival week August 14-22.



West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC), which is an autonomous organisation under the P&RD department, will execute this idea.

"We have come out with a new special platter christened as 'National Harmony Package' which is a combination of specialty cuisines from different states of the country. This food package will be home delivered at a reasonable cost from August 14-22 with the period coinciding with Independence Day (August 15), Muharram (August 19) and Raksha Bandhan (August 22)," a senior WBCADC official said.

"Independence Day and the Raksha Bandhan are festivals of national harmony, which are celebrated by the people of different caste, creed and religion and this prompted us to formulate the package during this period," the official explained about the initiative.

The package—priced at Rs 550—will be served both during lunch and dinner.

It will comprise 'Kakdi Di Kochimbir' (a salad from Maharashtra), Bengal's Fried Fish, 'Laccha Paratha' and 'Palak Paneer' (from Punjab), Hyderabadi Fish Biryani,

'Mutton Gostaba' (from Jammu & Kashmir) , 'Paruppu Payasam' (Moong Dal Kheer from South India) and Fruit Custard (popular among Anglo Indians).

According to the department, home delivery orders

for the national harmony packages can be placed through Whatsapp numbers 6290225859, 9163123556, and 8170887794.

The lunch order will be closed at 8 pm of the previous day while that of dinner will close the same day at 10 am.

The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate 1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the north to Behala in the south, which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar-New Town in entirety.

In Howrah, delivery of the same packages will be available till Nabanna.