National footprint: TMC to amend its Constitution

KOLKATA: At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expanding its footprint in other states, the party has decided to amend its Constitution. This was decided at the working committee meeting held at Kalighat on Monday evening. It was headed by Mamata Banerjee, chairperson of the party along with Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, who was also present.



However, the leaders did not say how the party Constitution would be amended and what would be the new clauses.

Partha Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, said it was decided that the party will increase its strength in other states. "We have become the main Opposition in Meghalaya and Tripura. We have also opened our unit in Goa. People in many other states want Trinamool to go and take up the fight against the BJP. TMC has also decided to intensify the fight against the BJP at the all-India level."

Derek O'Brien said TMC will hold talks with all like-minded and regional parties to put up a united fight against the BJP. It was reliably learnt that the party would increase the number of working committee members and was going to drop some of the existing ones. However, the leaders did not disclose the exact number of the working committee members.

Mamata Banerjee formally inducted 12 Congress MLAs, who had joined TMC in Meghalaya under the leadership of Mukul Sangma. She presented shawls and inducted them in the presence of Abhishek. The other TMC new entrants, including Pawan Kumar Verma, former Rajya Sabha member of JD(U), Ashok Tanwar and Leander Paes, also attended the meeting.

The Constitution of Trinamool Congress was framed when Mamata Banerjee raised the party on January 1, 1998.

It was then a regional party and was set up after Banerjee felt that Congress would never put up a serious fight to oust the CPI(M) in Bengal. She had launched a series of movements which included voters identity cards being made mandatory for elections, no land from the farmers should be taken forcibly in Nandigram and Singur among others and had dislodged the Left Front in 2011.

The party, which began as a regional party, got the status of a national party on September 2, 2016. Over the years, the party has increased in size. Mamata is not only a three-time Chief Minister but also a seven-time MP.

The credibility of the party went up after it defeated BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections. A dozen of Central ministers, including the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister had come to Bengal to campaign and assured that the party would get more than 200 seats. However, in reality, BJP got only 77 seats. TMC's victory gave an all-India message that BJP could be defeated.

TMC leaders, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Mahua Moitra — both party MPs — have been assigned the task to look after the party's organisation in Haryana and Goa. Sushmita Dev, another MP of the party, is looking after the party's organisation in Tripura.