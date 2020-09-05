National Education Policy: Partha to join virtual meet on Monday

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee will join the virtual meeting on the National Education Policy (NEP) which will be held in presence of President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and representatives from education department of all states on Monday.



Principal Secretary of state Higher Education department Manish Jain will also join the virtual meeting along with Chatterjee. The development was announced by Chatterjee himself on the sidelines of the virtual programme on the occasion of Teachers' Day at Bikash Bhavan.

The minister earlier had come down heavily upon NEP with Bengali not finding its place as a classical language in the policy. The Higher Education department had formed a six-member committee with noted educationists in the state eliciting opinion about NEP. The committee had already submitted its report to the department by August 15.

Chatterjee had earlier said that the Centre had ignored the fact that Education is in the concurrent list and has not consulted the state regarding NEP.