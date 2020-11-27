National Constitution Day observed at Binshira

Balurghat: District Legal Services authority at Binshira in Hili area celebrated the 71th National Constitution Day on Wednesday to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly.



Inaugurating the programme, the judge of District Judge Court and Secretary of District Legal Services authority Kusumika Dey Mitra said: "Every year, Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India was adopted. The Constitution of India is the supreme rule book that applies to every citizen of the country."

According to the judge, the day has a unique historical significance as after adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, it came into force on January 26, 1950 marking the beginning of India as a republic.

Social worker Suraj Das, who also attended the programme, said: "The day aims at highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution and to spread the thoughts and ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar. It also aims at creating awareness of Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Constitution."

Das said the Constitution Day makes everyone remember the values and the beliefs this nation stands for collectively as a democratic, republic, socialist and secular country.