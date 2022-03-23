National Centre of Excellence for football to be set up in city

KOLKATA: All India Football Federation (AIFF) is building a National Centre of Excellence for football near Harinalaya off Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town.



This is the first of its kind set up by AIFF in eastern India. There are two football fields , one having Astro – Turf and the other one with Bermuda grass.A spokesman for AIFF said national teams would practice at the centre.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given 15 acres to the AIFF to set up the centre. Accordingly, land was leased out to AIFF. Inauguration will be done shortly.