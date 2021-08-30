Narrow escape for MLA Raj Chakraborty; 6 TMC men hurt in attack by miscreants

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Raj Chakraborty had a narrow escape as a group of miscreants attacked while he was attending a meeting over renovation of a Hanuman Mandir in Barrackpore.



In the attack, at least 6 TMC workers sustained injuries.

It was alleged that around 30 miscreants had attacked TMC workers during the meeting.

Around 13 people have been arrested by the police till Sunday night in connection with the incident. According to sources, the Hanuman mandir located near the platform number 1 of Barrackpore railway station is at least 60-year-old. Earlier, the Mandir committee was being controlled by BJP leader Manish Shukla.

After he was murdered, a Mandir committee was looking after the day to day works. Uttam Das, chairman, Board of Administrator of Barrackpore municipality alleged that there were several irregularities which the committee failed to justify.

"On Sunday me, Chakraborty and a few ward coordinators were present where matters regarding the renovation of the Hanuman mandir and other related works were being discussed. Suddenly a group of miscreants attacked. Six of our party workers were injured and admitted to several hospitals," Das said.

Sources informed that as soon as the miscreants attacked the meeting, security personnel of the MLA surrounded him and took him away from the spot. Later, Das and others lodged a complaint at the Titagarh police station against the miscreants.

Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that the miscreants had brought firearms with them.

However, no shootout had taken place.

A case has been registered against unknown miscreants.