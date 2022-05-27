Narrow escape for actor after tree falls on her car

KOLKATA: Tele actor Ananya Guha and her father had a miraculous escape when a tree fell on their vehicle on Thursday morning.



Guha was on her way to the studio in Tollygunge for shooting. Her father was driving the vehicle when the accident took place near Basusree cinema.

On getting the information senior officials from Bhowanipore police station went to the spot.

They were joined by the personnel from Disaster Management department who used gas cutters and rescued the affected persons. Traffic along Asutosh Mukherjee Road was affected for half-an-hour.

Guha's acting in Krishnakali has been widely appreciated. The police said Guha is keeping well and she has come out of the initial shock.