Narkeldanga assault case: About 7 arrested

kolkata: A pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of people over a promoting-related dispute in Narkeldanga area on Sunday night.



According to sources, among the four joint owners of a land, three were ready to handover the plot for building construction.

But one of them refused the proposal.

It is alleged that the accused promoter directed the man to meet him but the complainant did not go.

On Sunday night, a few miscreants allegedly attacked his house and hit his pregnant daughter-in-law.

The woman was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

On Monday after examination of the woman, doctors opined that no internal or external injury was found.

The woman and her baby inside her womb are fine.

Meanwhile, police registered a case on charges of assault, molestation and other non bail-able offences, against the accused persons based on the complaint lodged by the man who was called by the promoter.

Later, seven persons were arrested in connection to

the case.