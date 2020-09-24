Narendramodiji's regime is making a mockery of our nation, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the BJP government for their anti-farmer policies, Abhishek Banerjee, president Trinamool Youth Congress said the saffron party had made a mockery of the nation as on one hand it was not aware of the number of the farmers who committed suicide and on the other, it was claiming to make pro-farmer laws.



Banerjee tweeted: "Narendramodiji's regime is making a mockery of our nation! They fail to record the no. of farmer suicides in their reign and then claim to implement Pro-Farmer laws, while thwarting every rule in Parliament. We'll not stay quiet & take this battle head-on! We Stand For Democracy."

Banerjee made it very clear in his tweet that the Trinamool Congress is not going to swallow the pill and will take BJP head-on. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee had called the Sunday when the farmers' bill was passed as "Black Sunday" as it was passed through a voice vote.

From Monday Trinamool Congress has taken the movement to the masses to protest against the suspension of 8 Rajya Sabha MPs who had criticised the bill.

On Wednesday Trinamool Chatra Parishad held a protest meeting at Gandhi statue. Besides, TMCP leaders, Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary-general who was present at the meeting urged the students to get united and protest against the draconian law that will ultimately ruin the farmers. He said the students should make people aware of the anti-farmer policy of the Centre.

On Thursday, the farmers will stage demonstration across the state. TMC will also hold protest meetings whose date has not yet been fixed. It was decided that TMC will conduct massive anti-farmer law campaign across the state.