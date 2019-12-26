Narcotics worth Rs 5 crore seized

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed three persons with huge quantities of amphetamines, commonly known as Yaba, in tablet form and heroin from Anandapur on Wednesday morning.



According to police, on Tuesday, STF officials came to know that a huge consignment of drug and narcotic elements will arrive in the city. On Wednesday morning, police further came to know that the drug peddlers will pass through Anandapur area. As soon as the information came, a STF team was deployed on Canal Side Road in Chowbaga. Around 9:15 am, police saw three persons with a bag. When they were asked to stop, one of them tried to flee the spot.

STF personnel detained the duo and then chased the other person and nabbed him.

During search of the bag, STF police found a packet of powder along with huge number of Yaba tablets. Immediately the trio was taken to STF police station in Lalbazar. There the powder was examined and it was found to be heroin.

Later, it was found that the trio was carrying heroin weighing about 1.070 kg and more than one lakh pieces Yaba tablets weighing about 13.599 kg. The total value of the seized narcotics is approximately

5 crores

Sources informed that as the festive season has started, demand of drugs and narcotic substances are high in the night clubs. It is suspected that the heroin was brought here to be sold within the city whereas the 'Yaba' was destined to Bangladesh.

The consignment was procured somewhere in North East. The trio were identified as Md Amir Khan of Thoubal in Manipur, Syed Kaju Dewan of Kamrup in Assam and Md. Pashmuddin of Islampur in North Dinajpur are connected with an international drug peddling racket.

Khan and Dewan are a few of the key persons in India who are linked to the racket whereas Pashmuddin is their counterpart in Bengal.

Earlier a few months ago, STF had conducted consecutive raids and was able to seize huge quantities of Yaba tablets and other narcotic substances worth more than Rs 20 crore approximately.

Several persons are targeting students of many renowned educational institutes across the city for selling of drugs.