Narayangarh: About 450 BJP supporters join TMC

Kolkata: About 450 BJP supporters including some SC and ST leaders from Narayangarh in west Midnapore joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday.



Those who joined Trinamool Congress included Ramchandra Tudu, vice-president of BJP SC Morcha, west Midnapore unit, Tipu Tudu, president of ST Mondol of Narayangarh (central), Ramnath Hansda, Lakshmikanta Giri. Sujay Hazra handed over the party flag to them. Most of those who joined Trinamool belong to the SC and ST categories.

The leaders said it had become impossible for them to work in BJP due to infighting. They said many BJP leaders who had left the party before 2021 Assembly elections had expressed their willingness to come back to the parent party soon. The leaders said they had been deceived by the BJP leaders before the Assembly elections. Soon they realized that what they had said was not true. "Under such a situation it was not possible for us to continue with BJP," said Ramchandra Tudu. Hazra said talks were on to bring back the deserters.

The SC and ST people had strengthened the BJP before the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The leaders have realized their mistake and felt that only under Mamata Banerjee all round development in Bengal is possible.