Nandigram violence: Submit report by today, EC tells Observers

KOLKATA: After TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged poll violence in Nandigram during the second phase of state Assembly polls on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) asked two poll Observers to submit a report by April 2 in this regard.



The Commission had received a handwritten complaint from Banerjee on Thursday afternoon. Sources said it was forwarded to Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dube. The Commission had asked the Observers to submit a report by 6 pm on April 2.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee was stuck for more than an hour while overseeing the polling process at booth number 7 in Boyal (East Midnapore). She had to stay inside the booth as the law and order situation deteriorated outside amid loud sloganeering of 'Jai Shri Ram.' However, the General Observer claimed that "polling was not disrupted at any moment" at the booth. Banerjee had also alleged that her party had lodged 63 complaints but no action was taken by the EC.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari claimed that about 90 per cent of the votes in the constituency had been cast in favour of the saffron party.