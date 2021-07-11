Nandigram TMC leader Rabin Manna murder case: BJP worker held

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested the prime accused, a BJP worker, in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Nandigram who was killed during the run-up of the Assembly polls.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid at Khejuri in East Midnapore and arrested Radhakanta Das alias Mithun in connection with the murder of Rabindranath Manna. Das had taken a shelter in one of his hideouts near Heria at Khejuri.

Manna was badly beaten up before the election had taken place at Nandigram. He was shifted to Kolkata with severe injuries on his head. Despite all effort, he had succumbed to his injuries. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the victim's house and had assured all support to his family members.

The district police had initiated a case and probing into the incident. Later, it was handed over to the CID.

The accused was remanded to police custody for nine days when produced before the Haldia Court on Friday.

The CID officers are trying to find out the names of the other people involved in the incident and they would also go for reconstruction of the incident.

According to local TMC leaders, Das is a resident of Boyal in Nandigram and an active BJP worker.

Prolay Pal, BJP's Joint Secretary of Tamluk, said that any death is unfortunate. But BJP workers are being purposefully harassed.