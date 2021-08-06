Nandigram: Over 200 BJP leaders, workers join TMC

Kolkata: More than 200 BJP leaders and supporters in Nandigram joined Trinamool Congress at a function held on Thursday.



The meeting was presided by state Fisheries minister Akhil Giri who handed over the flags to the new entrants. These leaders are known to be original BJP workers.

Those who joined included Kamalendu Maity, Takpura 157 booth president of BJP, secretary Tuhin Pramanick, Swarup Das, secretary of BJP south mandal of Nandigram 2, Gram Panchayat and Satyajit Shasmal, one of the secretaries of Amdabad 2, mandal committee of BJP.

There was a bee line in front of the BJP office before the Assembly election as many local TMC workers joined the saffron party. But soon, they realised that the promises given to the people before the Assembly polls were all bogus. BJP will not do anything for the development of the masses. The old guards of BJP who joined Trinamool Congress said the new entrants who were rallying behind Suvendu Adhikari had vested interest. They are not concerned about the development of the area. Moreover, the old guards have been insulted by the newcomers.

Giri added that in near future, more local BJP leaders and workers would join Trinamool Congress.

"The euphoria is over and the local leaders have realised that only Mamata Banerjee can work for the development of the area."

Mahadeb Bag, president, Nandigram II block, Trinamool Congress and vice-president Arunabha Bhuniya were also present at the meeting held at Takpura Bazaar.