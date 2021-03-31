Nandigram: High-decibel campaigning concludes

Nandigram: Campaigning for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls ended on Tuesday evening, setting the stage for the voting in 30 constituencies spread across four districts on April 1.

The fate of 171 candidates will be decided in the second phase by 75,94,549 voters who will exercise their franchise in 10,620 polling booths spread across the 30 constituencies, the Election Commission sources said. The final day of the campaigning saw hectic canvassing for the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP leader and her former follower Suvendu Adhikari.

Union Home minister Amit Shah held roadshows with Bengal's megastar Mithun Chakraborty in support of Adhikari in Nandigram during the day, while Banerjee, who is confined to a wheelchair following her injury which she had sustained while campaigning in the constituency, crisscrossed it addressing rallies at several venues.

Samajwadi Party's Kiranmoy Nanda also attended two public rallies of the TMC supremo in Nandigram on Tuesday and said: "This election has national significance. Almost all national parties are supporting

Mamata Banerjee. Please do not cast votes in favour of BJP for the betterment of this country."