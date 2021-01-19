Nandigram carnage: Monthly pension for martyrs' families

Nandigram: Announcing monthly pension for the families of martyrs' and those went missing during the 2007 massacre in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Monday assured of fulfilling the long-standing demand of construction of a bridge across river Haldi to connect Nandigram and Haldia.



Banerjee also handed over cheques worth Rs 4 lakh to each of the 10 families whose family members are still missing since Nandigram carnage.

"I am well aware of your demand for a bridge that will connect Nandigram and Haldia. I assure you all that it will be constructed. Tajpur deep sea port is coming up. Oil reserve is found at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas. It will be supplied to Haldia for refineries. All these projects will lead to generation of job opportunities and connecting Nandigram with a bridge will help the people here to reap its benefits," Banerjee said.

Before addressing the political rally, Banerjee attended a separate benefits distribution programme from where handed over cheque of Rs 4 lakh to each families whose members went missing during the massacre. "We would also introduce a scheme under which families of Nandigram martyrs and those whose members are missing will be getting Rs 1000 pension per month, Banerjee said.

She also announced holiday on the birth anniversary of Raghunath Murmu.

Banerjee further said that a major project worth Rs 1.5 crore has been taken up for household supply of tap water connection at many places in Nandigram.