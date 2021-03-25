Nandigram: After poll result on May 2, traitors will vanish, says Abhishek

Nandigram: Launching a scathing attack on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari while addressing a rally here, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the 'traitor' would not be seen after May 2. Banerjee said after May 2 the 'traitor' would not be able to step outside his house (out of shame).



Banerjee alleged that the turncoat leader (Adhikari) had started playing communal politics after joining the saffron camp. Banerjee insisted that while Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, had been banking on the development plank and would play the 'game' (will fight the polls) with her cards of 'Kanyashree', 'Yuvashree', 'Swasthya Sathi', 'Khadya Sathi' and other welfare schemes implemented by her government, but the saffron camp was relying on divisive politics.

Exuding confidence about TMC's victory in the forthcoming polls, Banerjee said May 2 would be the immersion of the traitor, who had sold sentiments of Bengal to the outsiders. Without naming Adhikari, Banerjee said: "The traitors— who have played with the sentiment of the people of Midnapore— have no place in Nandigram. Nandigram, a peaceful hamlet has become the centre of attraction for a high voltage fight between Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party's turncoat Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram had hit the headlines in 2007 when the people resisted the Left Front government from acquiring land to set up a chemical hub by the Salim Group of Indonesia."

Banerjee urged people to resist any attempt to loot votes by the BJP. "They (BJP) are thinking that they would win the polls by force with the help of Election Commission and Central Forces. So, people of Nandigram take up the responsibility of protecting your own booths," Banerjee added. Banerjee urged the women voters—who gathered at his rally in large numbers— to step out of their houses for resisting any bid to loot votes

"The BJP will try all sorts of tricks to win the vote. They will try to buy votes. It is a fight between the daughter of Bengal and the outsiders who are trying to capture Bengal," he added. Hailing TMC's manifesto, Banerjee said while the outsiders—the top brass leaders of BJP who sit inside posh party offices worth Rs 1500 crore and ride in cars worth Rs 6,000 crore—vow of giving Rs 6,000 to the farmers, the TMC supremo—who puts on Hawai Chappal (slippers) and lives in a house with asbestos roofing—promises Rs 10,000 for farmers.

"Those who are trying to capture power in Bengal, cannot speak Bengali. They are totally unaware of the culture and heritage of Bengal but they are still dreaming of creating sonar Bangla after failing to set up sonar India," he added.

Banerjee said the massive turnout of people at his rally despite the scorching heat showed that the people wanted their own daughter. "By casting your vote in favour of Trinamool you can actually strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee. If voted to power she will take Bengal to a new height," he added.