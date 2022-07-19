Nandana Sen visits Covid orphans in Sunderbans

KOLKATA: Award-winning actress, writer and brand ambassador of the voluntary organisation, Child Protection for Save the Children, India, Nandana Sen visited the homes of COVID-19 orphaned children she is supporting along with the child rights organisation in South 24-Paraganas district of Sunderbans.

In a bid to ensure the safety and welfare of the most vulnerable children whose lives were torn apart by the deadly combination of COVID-19 and Cyclone Yaas, Nandana mobilised resources to support over 300 children across 25 gram-panchayats of the Sundarbans area. The 'For a Safe Tomorrow' campaign was launched by Save the Children in 2021 and provides for care-givers to meet the medical, nutritional, educational, psychosocial and protection needs of

these children.