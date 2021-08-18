Names of chiefs of about 100 civic bodies announced

KOLKATA: The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department on Tuesday announced the names of chairman of board of administrators of about 100 civic bodies across the state.



The announcement was made to implement the 'one person, one post formula' of Trinamool Congress. Congratulating the new appointees, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: "Two months back on 5th June@ AITC official decided to take a new step towards effective leadership. We are immensely proud to have successfully implemented the One Person One Post policy across state and district levels for WB. I wholeheartedly congratulate all new appointees."

Earlier, names of TMC MP Mohua Moitra, ministers Jyotipriya Mallick, Soumen Mahapatra and Pulak Roy and MLA Atin Ghosh were dropped from the post of district presidents. Mausam Benazir Noor, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, was also dropped from Malda district president's post. Partha Bhowmick has become the new president of North 24-Parganas district.

He replaced Jyotipriya Mallick, the state Forest minister.

Tapas Roy and Debashis Kumar have been appointed as the presidents of Kolkata north and Kolkata south districts.

The chairmen of Panihati and Madhyamgram municipalities were removed on Tuesday. Veteran Trinamool leader Nirmal Ghosh, chairman of the board of administrators of Panihati municipality was replaced by Kaushik Chatterjee.

Similarly, Rathin Ghosh, state Food minister and chairman of Madhyamgram municipality was replaced by Nemai Ghosh. Similarly, the heads of North Dum Dum, Englishbazar, Old Malda municipalities were replaced.

In North Dum Dum municipality, Subodh Chakraborty was replaced by Bidhan Biswas. In English Bazar municipality, Sumala Agarwala was made the chairman, board of administrators while Basistha Trivedi became the chairman of the board of administrators of Old Malda municipality.

In North 24-Parganas the chairman, board of administrators of 25 municipalities were announced. Gopal Seth becomes the chairman, board of administrators of Bongaon municipality. Dipankar Bhattacharya and Uttam Das have become the chairmen, board of administrators of Baduaria and Barrackpore municipalities respectively. Panchu Roy, retains the chairman, board of administrators of south Dum Dum municipality

post.

Krishna Chakraborty remains the chairman, board of administrators of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. In South 24-Parganas, chairman, board of administrators of five municipalities were announced.

Pranab Das becomes the chairman of board of administrators of Diamond Harbour municipality.

Pallab Das, Sukumar Haldar, Shakti Roy Chowdhury and Phulu Dey have become the chairman, board of administrators of Rajpur- Sonarpur, Jainagar- Majilpur, Baruipur, and Budge Budge municipalities respectively. In Nadia, the names of chairman, board of administrators of nine municipalities were announced. These civic bodies are Haringhata, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Goyeshpur, Shantipur, Nabadweep, Binnagar, Kalyani and Chakdah municipalities were announced. In Murshidabad and West Midnapore, names of seven chairman of board of administrators in each district were announced.

In Murshidabad, Beldanga, Kandi, Jangipur, Dhulian, Baharampur, Murshidabad and Jiagunj, names of the chairman were

announced.

In West Midnapore, the names of the chairman, board of administrators in Ghatal, Kharar, Chandrakona, Ramjibonpur, Midnapore, Khirpai were announced. Pradip Sarkar retains the post of the chairman, board of administrators of Kharagpur municipality.

In East Midnapore, the chairman, board of administrators of Egra, Contai and Tamluk municipalities were announced. In Junglemahal, Kabita Ghosh becomes the chairperson, board of administrators of Jhargram municipality. Nabendu Mahali becomes the chairman, board of administrators of Purulia municipality. The names of the chairman board of administrators of Raghunathpur and Jhalda municipalities were announced.

In Howrah Municipal Corporation, Dr Sujay Chakraborty has been appointed the chairman, board of administrators.

Amarnath Chatterjee has been appointed as the chairman, board of administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation while Ram Chakraborty retains the chairman, board of administrators post of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation. Gautam Deb has been appointed as the chairman, board of administrators of Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

In North Bengal, names of the chairman, board of administrators of 16 municipalities covering six districts have been announced.