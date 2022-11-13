'Names of 163 out of 268 dismissed teachers not in list of passed candidates'

KOLKATA: The lawyer representing one of the litigants may submit an affidavit at the Supreme Court after claiming that the names of 163 primary teachers out of 268 primary teachers did not appear in the list of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 or 2017 passed candidates list.



The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) released a list of TET 2014 and 2017 passed candidates in accordance with the order of the Calcutta High Court. According to agency news, WBBPE president Goutam Pal has said that the matter is under trial.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay canceled the jobs of 269 primary teachers after concerns were raised about their recruitment. Thereafter an appeal was filed against the order in the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court. Division Bench had upheld the order of termination. One of the primary teachers was reportedly able to get their job back after proving the validity of employment in the Calcutta High Court.

While the rest of the primary teachers had approached Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had granted an interim stay on the Calcutta HC order on the cancellation of 269 primary teachers' jobs, who had secured a position despite allegedly failing the written test. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay canceled the jobs of these primary teachers in connection with the recruitment corruption case. The judgment was upheld by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court.