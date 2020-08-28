Name of actress Sunny Leone tops merit list at a city college

Kolkata: The name of model actress Sunny Leone featuring at the top of the merit list in English in the general category at a well known college at Hazra in south Kolkata created confusion among the students who had applied for admission in the college.

The application number of 'Sunny Leone' according to the list that was uploaded in the college website read 9513008704 and the roll number read 207777-6666 with the year of passing 2020 from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education . The marks obtained read as 400 (best of four), with cent percent marks in all subjects.

A senior official of the college who refused to be named termed this as an 'unintentional error' and said that the concerned section has been directed to do the needful. Sources in the college said that a few errors have occurred in the merit list of Computer Application too.

The merit lists of a number of subjects were uploaded in the website of the college on Thursday.

Later in the evening the candidate name in the merit list showed 'ABC' by replacing Sunny Leone while the other details remain same. Vice-Principal of the college Apurba Ray did not take phone calls.