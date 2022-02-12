Nalhati student murder: Accused lover held, sent to 9-day remand

KOLKATA: The police arrested Biru Sheikh of Nalhati in Birbhum, who had been accused of shooting his lover—a college student—to death while firing bullets at his wife.



On Wednesday night, police came to know that Sheikh was hiding at Panchgram in Murshidabad. Immediately, a police team was sent there and Sheikh was nabbed.

On Thursday, he was produced at the local court and remanded to nine days police custody.

Cops are interrogating him to find out from where he had procured the pistol.

Cops are also trying to find out if Sheikh is connected with any arms racket.

On Tuesday afternoon Sheikh, a resident of Bidupara in Nalhati, was talking to the deceased—identified as Nikita Khatun (19)— on the roof of his house.

Suddenly, his wife went to the roof and found her husband talking to Khatun.

It was alleged that Sheikh had developed an extramarital affair with Khatun. When his wife saw Sheikh talking to Khatun, she got involved in an altercation with her husband. Sheikh went downstairs and brought a pistol.

Before anyone could react, Sheikh fired a round at his wife. But, the bullet missed his wife and hit Khatun.

The college student fell down on the roof and died on the spot.

Seeing Khatun hit, Sheikh fled from the spot. Sheikh's wife was detained by cops.

She was interrogated to learn about the whereabouts of her husband.