Nairobi fly infection case reported in North 24-Pgns

kolkata: A Nairobi Fly infected case has been reported from North 24-Parganas on Friday. Nihar Bagchi, a teenager and a resident of Ashokenagar area has probably been the first victim in South Bengal, who was stung by an insect on his face while riding motorcycle.



A social media content creator Bagchi initially ignored, but he felt pain on his face after reaching home and there were swelling all over his face.

He had also burning sensation on his face. He consulted a local Eye specialist and has been under medication. A portion of his face suffered burn-like injuries. He did not however complian of fever or vomiting.

A police constable in North Dinajpur's Islampur also faced a similar situation and the local doctors are suspecting that this could be case of Nairobi fly that has already created a fear among the people in North Bengal.

Panic gripped not only a large section of people living in the hilly regions of North Bengal but also the neighbouring state of Sikkim after more than 100 people reported skin allergies triggered by an insect popularly known as Nairobi Fly. Around 100 students of a private engineering college in east Sikkim reported skin allergies in the last couple of days. Similar cases have also been reported from Mirik, Darjeeling and Siliguri.

Health department has urged the civic bodies in North Bengal to spread awareness so that people put up mosquito nets at the time of sleep. It has also said that people must keep their surroundings clean and insecticides must be spread. It has also been advised to put a net on the window so that insects cannot enter the houses. People should wear full sleeve shirts.

The fly, which is a native of East Africa, causes irritant contact dermatitis when it releases pederin- a toxic and acidic material on the human body. Pederin causes chemical burns on skin.