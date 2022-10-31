Naihati: TMC worker attacked with bombs, shot at; dies at hospital

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly shot dead by a group of miscreants at Naihati in North 24 -Parganas on Saturday evening.

Some miscreants hurled bombs at the TMC worker identified as Jakir Hossain of Shibdaspur in Naihati. They also fired shots at him. He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police reportedly came to know that Hossain had protested against the drug peddling in the area.