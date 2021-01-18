Naihati: Miscreants hurl bombs in front of TMC office

Kolkata: Tension spread at Bijoynagar in Naihati of North 24-Parganas after some unidentified miscreants hurled bombs in front of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office late on Saturday

night.

According to sources, on Saturday around 2:30 am, residents of the Bijoynagar area heard explosion noise.

But nobody came out of their houses out of fear. On Sunday morning people saw particles of bombs

scattered in front of the party office.

Immediately police were informed. Cops after scrutinising CCTV footages of the area, found two bombs were hurled by a few miscreants.

A probe has been started to identify the accused persons. Local Trinamool Congress leaders alleged BJP is behind the incident.