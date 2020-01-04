Naihati explosion: Illegal firecracker factory owner arrested
Kolkata: The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate arrested the owner of the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Mamudpur in Naihati on Friday late night in connection with the death of four people who were killed in an explosion in the factory on Friday.
The accused Nur Hossain was picked up by the sleuths from a hideout at Amdanga in North 24-Parganas. He was on the run soon after the blast. "We have slapped a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Nur," a senior police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate said.
The sleuths have stumbled upon a huge quantity of chemical substances in the unit. "We are trying to find out from where the substances have been procured," the senior police official said. A forensic team visited the spot on Saturday and collected samples to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanded a thorough probe in the Naihati incident.
