Nagerbazar model death: Cops recover suicide note
Kolkata: Bidisha Dey Majumdar, the model who committed suicide on Wednesday was suffering from depression.
Police have recovered a suicide note where Bidisha had mentioned that due to problem related to her profession which became unbearable for her, she is committing suicide.
At the end of the note, Bidisha mentioned that nobody else is responsible for her death.
Bidisha's friends claimed that she was in a relationship with a youth from Jhargram, who is a gym instructor. However, Bidisha did not mention his name in her suicide note.
Bidisha stepped into the modeling world when she was studying in class XI.
Her family members told the cops that recently she was trying to get a chance in acting. Her friends told the cops that earlier she attempted suicide twice but stepped back after they intervened. Meanwhile, cops got a diary from her rented flat in Nagerbazar.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
HC allows Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court for bail26 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Centre withdraws offer to sell 53% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
India fastest growing economy among G-20 countries: PM26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Govt mulls scrapping requirement of forest clearance for exploration...26 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Chief Minister, not Governor, to be Chancellor of state-run varsities26 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT