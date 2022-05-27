Nagerbazar model death: Cops recover suicide note

Kolkata: Bidisha Dey Majumdar, the model who committed suicide on Wednesday was suffering from depression.



Police have recovered a suicide note where Bidisha had mentioned that due to problem related to her profession which became unbearable for her, she is committing suicide.

At the end of the note, Bidisha mentioned that nobody else is responsible for her death.

Bidisha's friends claimed that she was in a relationship with a youth from Jhargram, who is a gym instructor. However, Bidisha did not mention his name in her suicide note.

Bidisha stepped into the modeling world when she was studying in class XI.

Her family members told the cops that recently she was trying to get a chance in acting. Her friends told the cops that earlier she attempted suicide twice but stepped back after they intervened. Meanwhile, cops got a diary from her rented flat in Nagerbazar.