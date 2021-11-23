Nadia: Woman killed for protesting against use of foul language

kolkata: A woman was killed by a few miscreants after she protested against use of foul language at Thanarpara area in Nadia on Monday morning.



Hasina Bibi (40) was a resident of Topla village in Thanarpara.

On Sunday night, she went to a musical programme arranged in the village.

There she heard a few people were shouting foul languages despite women and children being present there. When Bibi protested against the behavior of the accused persons, an altercation took place. It had also been alleged that the accused persons passed lewd comments towards a woman.

Though the situation was controlled by the local people on Sunday night, accused persons hurled bombs targeting Bibi's house on Monday morning when she was standing in front of the house.

One of the bombs hit Bibi directly and she fell unconscious.

She was rushed to a local hospital where Bibi was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a murder case and started a probe. Massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits. The probe into the case is underway.