Nadia: TMC leader hurt after miscreants fire at him

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot at Hanskhali in Nadia on Wednesday night.



The Trinamool Congress leader Sahadeb Mondal, who is the husband of Anima Mondal, member of Bagula 2 Panchayat was returning home from Muragacha riding his motorcycle around 8 pm when a few miscreants shot him on his head from behind and fled.

Local people rushed the Trinamool Congress leader to Bagula rural hospital from there he was later shifted to Krishnanagar District Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, Sahadeb was again shifted to a private hospital at Mallick Bazar in Kolkata for better treatment.

Local Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that BJP-backed goons tried to kill Sahadeb as he is very popular in the area.

However, the saffron party leaders in Nadia dismissed the allegations levelled by TMC.

Meanwhile, police have started a probe to find out the motive behind the attack on Sahadeb. Till Thursday night, the police made no breakthrough and no one was arrested.