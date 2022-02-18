Nadia: TMC expels 23 leaders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday expelled 23 leaders in Nadia for flouting party's discipline.



Trinamool leadership had given a 48-hour deadline to the leaders—who had filed nominations as Independent candidates— to withdraw their nominations for the forthcoming municipal election. TMC had mentioned that party would take stern action against those who flout party's diktat.

Partha Chatterjee and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray held a meeting at Krishnanagar and expelled 23 leaders who refused to withdraw their nomination. Of these 11 leaders had filed nominations in Krishnanagar Municipality. The other leaders had filed nominations in Kalyani and Birnagar municipalities.

In Purulia and Birbhum district TMC expelled 9 and 3 leaders respectively for flouting party's discipline. Chatterjee said: "We had requested them to withdraw their nomination and gave them 48 hours deadline. Many accepted party's instructions and withdrew their candidature. They will work for party's candidate. However, some refused and hence they were expelled. TMC believes in transparency and any anti-party work will not be tolerated."

Dr Shashi Panja who is currently touring in South Dinajpur also asked the party leaders who had submitted nominations as Independent candidates to withdraw their names failing which stern action will be taken against them.