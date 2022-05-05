Nadia murder: Accused held in 2 days

kolkata: Taking prompt action, police have arrested a neighbour of the trio who was found murdered in Palashipara of Nadia district.



The accused neighbour, Krishna Mondal, was produced at the concerned court and was remanded to police custody for eight days.

On Monday night bodies Domon Rajwar (62) his wife Sumitra Rajwar (55) and daughter Mala Rajwar (30) were found murdered.

While Mala was found adjacent to her house, Domon and Sumitra were found inside the house.

Their throats were slit using some sort of sharp weapon.

During probe, initially cops suspected Mala's husband as due to some family dispute they were staying separate.

When cops got in touch with Mala's husband and asked him to meet the cops, he reportedly informed the sleuths that Mondal a few days ago had threatened the Rajwar family.

During further probe, cops came to know that Mondal had dumped some construction materials on the portion of Domon's plot adjacent to his house.

Over the issue, Domon had protested and asked Mondal to remove the construction materials. It is alleged that during an altercation, Mondal threatened Domon of facing dire consequences.

On Tuesday evening, Mondal was detained.

While interrogating him, his statement and gestures were found to be suspicious by the cops.

At night he was arrested.