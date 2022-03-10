Nadia district to host two-day Milan Utsav

kolkata: Akhil Giri, state Fisheries minister and Subrata Saha, state Horticulture minister will inaugurate two-day Milan Utsav at Shantipur in Nadia district on Saturday.



The fair is being organised by Shantipur Purnima Milani.

The star attraction will be a mime show by the students of Yogesh Mime Academy, which will be directed by legendary mime artiste Yogesh Dutta.

Mime artistes from different parts of the state will participate in the fair.

The event will showcase the famous horse dance of Murshidabad.After coming to power Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given stress on the revival of old art forms.

Rupayan Chowdhury, secretary of the fair said there would be food stalls. The festival will also feature stalls for creating awareness by various state government departments .