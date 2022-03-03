Nadia dist: Left retains Taherpur Municipality

KOLKATA: Amid landslide victory of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the civic polls, Left Front retained Taherpur Municipality in Nadia district. Out of 13 seats, Left Front has bagged 8 seats, while TMC got 5 seats. Congress and BJP have failed to open accounts in the



municipality.

In the 2015 election, the Left candidates had bagged 7 seats while Trinamool got 6 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP was ahead of its opponents in 12 wards. In the 2021 Assembly election, Trinamool Congress had wrested 12 wards from the saffron party. Taherpur has been a red bastion since partition. Thousands of people came from East Pakistan and settled in Nadia. Sujan Chakraborty said had it been a free-and-fair election, the Left Front could have done much better.

He said the people had succumbed to the reign of terror unleashed by TMC on the day of election.

However, Trinamool Congress has declined such allegations.