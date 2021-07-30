Nadia: BJP's Bharat Mata Canteen shuts down

KOLKATA: Within two-and-a-half months after the BJP was trounced in the state Assembly election, the Bharat Mata canteen in Nadia district, which was opened to provide lunch to the people at nominal rates, closed down for fund crisis.



Countering the Ma canteen—an initiative of Mamata Banerjee where lunch comprising rice, dal, vegetable curry and egg is given at Rs 5 all over the state—the state BJP had opened Bharat Mata canteen in some districts.

The canteen in Nadia had been closed since last Sunday. Local leaders said despite repeated reminders, the state leadership did not send money to the local unit. The leaders said to clear the dues of the grocers and vegetable sellers, they had paid from their own pockets.

They said after the party was defeated in the Assembly election, state leadership lost interest and despite repeated requests no money was sent to them.

When contacted, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said he would look into the matter.